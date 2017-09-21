Public sector travel returns to business as usual

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 19:58

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Chief Executive Carolyn Tremain has announced that travel restrictions for public sector workers have now been lifted.

"As a result of the great progress we’re seeing in the repair of the Refinery to Auckland pipeline, I’m happy for public sector workers to resume their normal travel schedule," says Ms Tremain.

"Refining NZ has confirmed that the repairs are tracking on schedule. Airline fuel allocations will move from 30 per cent to 50 per cent at midnight tonight, and jet fuel is expected to be ready for use at the airport by the middle of next week.

"The airlines are expecting to return to normal operating schedules this weekend, with no fuel related cancellations," Ms Tremain says.

"I’d like to thank all government and industry workers who have been working tirelessly together to find new ways to improve supply, manage demand and repair the pipeline."