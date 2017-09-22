Results from Westpac Regional Economic Confidence survey

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 09:48

A net 8% of households in Auckland expect the region’s economy to strengthen over the coming year, according to the Westpac-McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence survey for the September quarter.

This is up on the 2% posted in the June quarter, but still extremely low when compared to the historic average.

"Auckland is the second least optimistic region in the country, although confidence did rise a little compared to the last quarter", said Westpac Chief Economist Dominick Stephens. "The slowdown in the housing market, an acute housing shortage and ongoing transport woes continue to weigh heavily on how Aucklanders view the region’s economic prospects."

The Westpac-McDermott Miller survey also examines consumers’ views on their own economic situation, producing an index that summarises responses to questions including how respondents view their own financial situation, and their current willingness to buy a major household item. The Westpac-McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index for Auckland for the September quarter was 115, up from 114 recorded in June.

"Fewer Aucklanders are positive about the outlook for the economy and they have become less optimistic about their financial prospects", said Mr Stephens. "That said, more households in Auckland report that they feel better off than this time last year, and as a result more of them think that now is a good time to buy a major household item."

The survey was conducted over the period 1-10 September 2017.