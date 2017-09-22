Driver and canine recognised as part of Fastway's Courier Day

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 09:56

Not every man and his dog can boast a lifetime on the road together making their community’s parcel deliveries, but that’s exactly what Whangarei Courier Franchisee Craig Hausman and best mate ‘Brutus’ have clocked up.

The popular pair is being recognized along with 260 other Fastway Courier Franchisees across the country from Northland to Southland as part of the company’s first Courier Day.

The "Courier Day" is designed to get Fastway’s head office team out from behind the desk and behind the wheel.

It’s a chance for the company back office support team to get a taste of what it takes to be a Courier driver and Fastway’s Chief Executive Scott Jenyns is looking forward to hitting the road.

"Our Courier Franchisees are out and about every day, rain, hail or shine. They do a remarkable job day in, day out, and we as a company want to officially recognize that." said Mr Jenyns.

Ten year old foxy ‘Brutus’ normally assumes ‘pole position’ right next to Mr Hausman on the front seat. They’ve both spent the past ten years collecting parcels and making deliveries for Whangarei’s commercial and retail sectors. Craig started with Fastway twenty years ago but says since teaming up with ‘Brutus’ the pair has become a favourite fixture about town.

"I definitely have my regulars who know Brutus well, my customers love him and he knows how to work his canine charms. There’s one particular lady who carries doggy lollies around with her waiting for Brutus to arrive. Needless to say he’s a bit overweight and can no longer see his ribs!" laughs Mr Hausman.

Now in his twilight years, ‘Brutus’ is in semi-retirement, only working three days a week. Mr Hausman says Brutus has ‘had a great run’ but the days can be long, out the door at 5am and home at 5pm. It’s not uncommon for Mr Hausman to pick up around 220 parcels a day and hand deliver up to 200.

"I love my business because every day is different, I’m out meeting different people all the time … I even picked up my wife on the job!"

Mr Hausman met his wife Cheryl at the local flower shop he used to make deliveries for, that was 17 years ago and since then Fastway’s become a family affair for the pair with Cheryl now working in Fastway Whangarei’s regional office.

When asked about this week’s first Fastway Courier Day, Craig Hausman said ‘Bring it on!’ "It’s great to be officially recognized on Courier Day for all the work we do. I think the head office team will gain an appreciation for what we do on the front line and with them rolling their sleeves up, I might even save some lifting!"