Have your say on suburban business centres

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 17:32

Visitors and businesses at four of New Plymouth’s suburban centres will be asked for their feedback from Monday next week (25 September).

New Plymouth District Council wants to find out how the business centres of Westown, Moturoa, Fitzroy and Bell Block are used and what could be done to attract more people to them.

"The information we get from the public will guide the Mayor and Councillors when decisions are being made regarding the future of these suburban business centres," says NPDC Group Manager Strategy Liam Hodgetts.

One suburban centre will be the focus each week. NPDC staff and Councillors will be on the ground asking visitors and business operators to fill in the survey on an iPad, and the survey will also be online at newplymouthnz.com/HaveYourSay.

Each Friday, staff and Councillors will be present at a local venue with the information that has been gathered and ask for the public’s comments.

Everyone who fills in the survey at each suburban centre will receive a coffee voucher, to be redeemed at the Feedback Friday event.The schedule of surveys is:

Westown - 25-29 September (Friday venue Little Fed).Moturoa - 2-6 October (Friday venue TBC).Fitzroy - 9-13 October (Friday venue TBC).Bell Block - 16-20 October (Friday venue TBC).