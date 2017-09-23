Chapman-Taylor’s own home fully restored and for sale

Saturday, 23 September, 2017 - 11:20

The former home of one of New Zealand’s most distinctive residential architects of the 20th Century, James Chapman-Taylor, is on the market after being lovingly restored and totally refurbished.

The original house at 24a Chatsworth Road in the sought-after Wellington suburb of Silverstream was designed, built and lived in by Chapman-Taylor who is well known for his traditional English cottage style homes.

Born in 1878, Chapman-Taylor’s career spanned nearly 60 years, during which time he designed and built some 84 houses in various parts of the country. He died in 1958.

"We are really excited to be marketing this property which has been thoroughly brought back to its former glory. This is quite an extraordinary piece of New Zealand architectural history, which now presents a rare opportunity for any discerning buyer to be its next custodian," says Joseph Lupi, owner of Century 21 First Choice Realty.

He and his fellow listing agent Dominic Fa'anoi are holding viewings by appointment.

Promoted as "an entertainers delight," the property exudes open plan living and dining with a beautifully presented kitchen all flowing out to an extensive north facing deck. It has four bedrooms - two of them master rooms with en-suites.

It comes with some fabulous finishings throughout, including chandeliers and luxury carpet with double underlay. Inside has been re-wired while outside includes a beautifully landscaped area. The property also comes a one-bedroom sleep-out which is a complete residence on its own.

"In total, this outstanding property has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, two-car garaging, and sits on 2,057m2 of land. It is truly history, sophistication, and style all in one. These kinds of properties don’t come on the market often and when they do, they don’t stay around for long," says Mr Lupi.

National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand, Geoff Barnett, says it’s quite an honour for the company to be selling such a notable property.

"Century 21 First Choice Realty in Wellington has been winning many awards lately both here and in Australia. It’s not surprising then, that they’ve been entrusted to sell the late and great James Chapman-Taylor’s very own home," says Mr Barnett.

