A new toolbox for businesses

Sunday, 24 September, 2017 - 12:31

Easy access to business support, advice and resources is the aim of a new website that will help businesses in the Horizons region grow and flourish.

With a range of tools and information to support the business community, tourism operators and event organisers, and showcase Central Economic Development Agency’s functions, successes, partnerships, collaborations and services, ceda.nz is a one-stop shop.

"There’s so much information available for businesses, but it can be hard to track it down, or know where to look," CEDA Chief Executive Linda Stewart says.

"Bringing all these stories, resources, connections and tools together in one place will make it easier for our business communities to access and understand the services we can provide.

"There’s so much potential in our region, and we hope this site will be a vital part of realising it."

The site includes ways to register for business support, a large and growing list of business networking groups in the wider region, and business resources, information and inspiration.

Event managers will find event funding information and an application form for major events in Palmerston North and Manawatu, and there are guides to help tourism operators and those in the visitor sector to promote their businesses. A new image library offers a selection of free-to-use images to showcase Palmerston North City and Manawatu, while a new Data and Insights section provides up-to-date economic and market information to help businesses with their research and planning.

"This site will be a living thing, constantly growing and expanding as more information and resources become available. There are already plans to develop a comprehensive calendar of training opportunities for businesses," Ms Stewart says.

"We really want businesses to make full use of the resources on ceda.nz so they can reach their full potential, and help our region continue to grow and prosper."