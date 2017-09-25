Hotel St Moritz unveils new look in the heart of Queenstown

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 09:36

One of Queenstown’s finest boutique hotels, Hotel St Moritz, has unveiled its new-look rooms and suites following a multi-million-dollar refurbishment completed to coincide with the start of the resort’s vibrant summer season.

This charming and singular property, a member of the global MGallery by Sofitel collection, revealed its $4million-plus room transformation as a result of joining the Sofitel universe.

Renowned interior designer Stewart Harris has delivered "elegant, residential, handsome and desirable" touches to the hotel’s 134 rooms and suites, following the completion of its stunning bathrooms last year.

Mr Harris has worked with the hotel since its development in 1998 and has delivered a distinguished design retaining the hotel’s charming alpine character. His brief was to firmly reflect the Central Otago landscape, and to bring a sense of cocooning and serenity to the special location.

Hotel St Moritz General Manager Jo Finnigan expressed her delight with the new look and is certain that the renovation will continue to elevate the boutique hotel in the luxury market.

"Hotel St Moritz’s unique personality is perfectly matched with the open-minded character of the MGallery by Sofitel brand, and I’m delighted with how Stewart has animated our personality through this design," she says.

"Stewart’s design embodies the style, stories and allure of Queenstown with a whimsical twist. He cleverly brings together ‘charming’ with ‘luxury’.

"The refurbishment demonstrates our owner’s obsession with quality and I’m convinced we’ll remain a one-of-a-kind as ‘there’s zero homogeny in this building’!"

Rooms feature carefully selected artwork showcasing local rural fauna, including an earnest Hare fondly named Bruce after a regular guest.

A touch of Scottish heritage married with the region’s charm comes to the fore with tartan cushions offset with deep velvets in rich ochre, deep teal and copper. Autumnal colours throughout also reflect the local landscape.

The thoughtful touches include bespoke gold and cream herringbone woollen throws in each suite, designed by Ms Finnigan.

Kitchenettes in each suite have been replaced with a modern wet bar, albeit functional kitchen appliances such as toasters and microwaves remain. All suites now feature a Nespresso machine for those essential coffee moments.

Staying connected to the outside world is easy with new and enhanced cabling ensuring high-speed internet and brand-new Smart TV’s featured throughout the hotel bring a new level of entertainment to the property.

Hotel St Moritz was developed by owner and original developer Graham Wilkinson in 1998. The hotel is currently New Zealand’s only MGallery by Sofitel property, joining a collection of 90 boutique hotels around the world.

AccorHotels Senior Vice President Operations, New Zealand, Fiji and Polynesia Gillian Millar says today’s guests are enamoured by the MGallery by Sofitel brand, seeking to "show in, rather than show off".

"Hotel St Moritz in Queenstown embodies the understated luxury of the brand, and this tremendous refurbishment reinforces that," she says.

"Their timing is impeccable, as Queenstown’s visitor demand is unprecedented, particularly at the luxury end of the spectrum."