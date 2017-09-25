New HB initiative to break down sport cost barriers

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 10:51

One of the top barriers for Kiwis to participate in sport is the cost; the cost of equipment, the fees, the cost of travel locally, nationally and internationally. Sport Hawke’s Bay and SBS Bank have joined forces to help reduce this barrier with the SBS Bank Sport Stock Drop.

This campaign is aimed at providing equal opportunities to the youth of Hawke’s Bay by accepting donations of sports equipment that can be re-gifted to children in the region. Kerry Harding, Branch Manager for SBS Bank Napier says "SBS Bank has a long history of supporting the Hawkes Bay Community and is proud to be partnered with Sport Hawkes Bay with this initiative to assist the youth of the area."

"We are looking forward to collecting and distributing a wide assortment of sports equipment." Members of the community can donate equipment, including bats, balls, boots and anything that will be useful to school children to ensure they can participate in the games they love.

There will be four drop-off points around Hawke’s Bay, including the SBS Bank Hastings Branch on the corner of Queen and Market Streets, the SBS Bank Napier Branch on the corner of Dalton and Dickins Streets, the Sport Hawke’s Bay Taradale Office at Pettigrew.Green Arena and the Sport Hawke’s Bay CHB Office at the AW Parsons Indoor Complex in Waipukurau.

"This drive is another initiative to provide more youngsters with equal sporting opportunities," said Sport Hawke’s Bay’s Commercial Manager Ryan Hambleton. "It’s great to see more and more businesses wanting to be a part of initiatives like this and we are proud to partner with SBS Bank to encourage people to donate their sports gear to be reused throughout the Bay"

The Sport Stock Drop will be accepting all equipment from September 18th through to October 13th. For more information, contact Sport Hawke’s Bay on (06) 845 9333.