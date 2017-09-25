2degrees introduces Aussie Carry On for business customers

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 15:05

2degrees has launched NZ’s simplest roaming option for business customers visiting Australia, removing the need to buy a pack or worry about bill shock.

The company’s top two plans in its new business line-up come standard with Aussie Carry On allowing business customers to call, text and use data while in Australia using their NZ plan allocation.

Chief Marketing Officer Roy Ong says Aussie Carry On is the simplest solution for business customers wanting to seamlessly use their phone in Australia.

"Now customers on our top two business plans can use ‘Aussie Carry On’ to Skype, call or text their colleagues and families at home using their normal plan allocations - minus the bill shock, or roaming pack purchase.

Ong says Aussie Carry On and the new business plans continue 2degrees innovations this year, including the first unlimited mobile data plan, a 25GB plan for those who tether and hotspot and ‘Data Clock’, offering time-based data consumption for the first time in New Zealand.

"With more than 70,000 business customers 2degrees is always looking for new ways to make business easier. With Aussie Carry On, if you or your staff travel regularly to Australia on business you should be with 2degrees - it’s that simple."

As a full service telecommunications provider 2degrees serves an increasingly diverse set of business customers.

"We now have the scale, and capability to serve small and medium businesses, with enterprise-level organisations such as the Ministry of Primary Industries and Victoria University already taking advantage of what we have to offer," says Ong.