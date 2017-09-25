Fidelity Life appoints new Chief Technology Officer

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 15:05

The country’s largest New Zealand-owned life insurer Fidelity Life has announced the appointment of Dan Wilkinson to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer. Mr Wilkinson is responsible for driving Fidelity Life’s technology roadmap, a key strategic focus for the company, and reports directly to Chief Executive Nadine Tereora as part of the Executive Team.

Ms Tereora says the role of technology in delivering seamless experiences for customers, financial advisers and partners underlines the importance of the Chief Technology Officer role. "I’m absolutely delighted to welcome someone of Dan’s calibre to the team. Technology and customer insights will deliver innovation to drive customer engagement, improving product and service performance. This will also underpin growth for Fidelity Life, our advisers and partners," she says. "Technology is evolving rapidly and will play a key role in helping us build a sustainable business. With deep digital transformation experience, Dan brings extensive knowledge and insights to Fidelity Life which will prove invaluable as we strengthen our digital capability and create and respond to opportunities," says Ms Tereora.

Mr Wilkinson says he is relishing the prospect of leading Fidelity Life’s technology programme. "Fidelity Life is an icon of the New Zealand life insurance industry. I’m really looking forward to working with Nadine and the team to evolve the company’s digital offering so that it supports innovation, productivity and improved support for our customers, advisers and partners," Mr Wilkinson says.

Mr Wilkinson joins Fidelity Life from Suncorp New Zealand, where he served as Executive Manager, Customer Technologies and previously as Executive Manager, eCommerce. He led the introduction of Suncorp New Zealand’s first eCommerce capabilities, and spearheaded a number of digitally-focused initiatives across both technology and people, during his tenure there.

Before moving to New Zealand in 2009, Mr Wilkinson worked in London in business consulting, marketing and content management. Mr Wilkinson’s appointment is the second key Executive Team appointment announced by Fidelity Life in recent months, with new Chief Distribution Officer Adrian Riminton set to take up his role in October.