Paymark contact centre wins big for fourth year straight

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 15:22

For the fourth year in a row, Paymark's contact centre team has taken out the Business Support Services award at the annual CRM Awards.

Paymark’s team helps keep the country’s retailers up and running by ensuring any questions about payments or the EFTPOS system are answered quickly and fully, to minimise any disruption to business.

Paymark’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Wong says the win means a huge amount to the team.

"It’s a great endorsement of the team and their eagerness to help customers. We want to make sure retailers focus on their customers and not have to spend time making sure their EFTPOS terminals work so knowing we can help take care of that for them is key."

Paymark’s contact centre team is quite small - around 20 people - who handle calls and emails from a customer base of more than 80,000 merchants all day, every day of the year.

"We’ve invested in new technology and are constantly evolving our approach to engaging with customers," says Chris.

Paymark has taken out the award for four years in a row and Chris says that’s testament to the way the Paymark team is regarded in the industry.

"We make sure we answer the phone quickly, that the team is empowered to solve problems and that customers are offline for the minimum time possible. Being recognised for that is an honour and not something we take lightly so to keep up that level of service consistently for four years is tremendous."

Wong says the team will celebrate the win in traditional Paymark style, with a team lunch and cake.

"And congratulations to all the other winners. It’s great to see the CRM Awards so well attended by so many great people."