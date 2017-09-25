Sip NZ celebrates New Zealand made sparkling wines

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 16:02

New Zealand wine and lifestyle company Sip NZ announces the launch of Sip NZ Bubbles, an exciting new initiative, celebrating New Zealand made sparkling wines.

The team behind the successful Sip NZ Rosé campaign is kicking-off their first ever sparkling celebration with NZ Bubbles Day on 20 October 2017.

"October 20th is traditionally International Champagne Day which is the perfect occasion to put New Zealand bubbles onto the map for Kiwi wine lovers," says Emily Camblin, co-founder of Sip NZ.

The first Sip NZ Bubbles initiative marks the "Year of the Unicorn". Like unicorns, bubbles are mythical in their origin and bring a sense of magic and sparkle to almost any occasion. They allow wine lovers to imagine and conjure magical moments and sparkling experiences.

"The "Year of the Unicorn" theme allows us to revel in what’s on trend for consumers right now and have a bit of fun. Sparkling wine personifies that spirit and can make you feel glamorous and playful, and it’s definitely not just for women - men love their bubbles too. We encourage Kiwis to channel their inner unicorn and try more than their go-to bubbles," says Emily.

Caro Jensen, co-founder of Sip NZ says: "Sparkling wine is not just for special celebrations such as weddings and holidays anymore - it’s for enjoying at breakfast, brunch or as an aperitif, as a bold wine to accent the dinner table or to enjoy as an effervescent closer. Ranging from colour, variety and production method, bubbles also offer wine lovers a wealth of options to choose from, especially from the wide diversity of New Zealand producers."

Sip NZ will kick-off the digital initiative with #nzbubblesday on 20 October 2017, followed by magical giveaways throughout Labour weekend and sparkling unicorn sightings throughout the year.

Wine lovers can get involved by posting their sparkling, unicorn moments on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtags #sipnzbubbles #unicornbubbles and be in to win magical prizes. All details will be posted at sipnzwine.com.

Happy Year of the Unicorn!