AIRDOCS launches in New Zealand

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 08:46

(PR.co.nz) Cloud-based customer communications solution, AIRDOCS, is pleased to announce the opening of AIRDOCS New Zealand, with offices in Auckland to service private and public organisations in both the North and South Islands. AIRDOCS New Zealand was established by two highly experienced technology executives, Frik Botha and John Marais.

AIRDOCS is an agile, omni-channel SaaS able to translate everything from fonts and colors to complex graphics and data groupings while delivering them flawlessly via any medium or device instantly, on-demand. Organizations can design, create, edit and collaborate on all customer communications securely and virtually from any location. Meanwhile, the system ensures all documents adhere to established business rules, priorities and milestone dates.

AIRDOCS New Zealand is focused on working with organisations that want to transform their customer communications technology systems nimbly without the costs and delays of implanting in-house systems.

AIRDOCS Global CEO, Greg Twemlow, says: "The Chief Marketing Officer doesn’t need to put up with delays in launching innovative marketing campaigns and businesses migrating from legacy CCM systems don’t have to experience a slow, tortuous and expensive journey. The AIRDOCS cloud-based solution lets our clients migrate their business units or processes selectively and very importantly to launch new campaigns fast, often in less than 7 days."

As Twemlow explains: "AIRDOCS is investing in innovations that enable the delivery of customer communications with uniquely personal appeal. Whether it’s retirees or trainees, AIRDOCS lets businesses send the right message via the most appropriate channel - print, web, mobile and social - to achieve what we call mass intimacy."

AIRDOCS is developing new digital outputs, including video messaging as well as the strongest options for secure delivery over email and mobile channels and has plans to add Blockchain functionality.