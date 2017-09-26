KFC goes 'uptown' in downtown Auckland

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 08:19

KFC today opened a fresh, new urban-style store in what has become one of the hottest parts of Auckland City, Fort Street.

Restaurant Brands Group CEO Russel Creedy says that KFC has been missing from the heart of the Auckland CBD for too long, and that the Fort Street site provided an opportunity to introduce a new ‘fast casual’ concept for the brand.

"Fort Street is a unique location for us due to its position and the range of customers expected to dine there," says Mr Creedy.

"We knew we had to offer something new and different to complement the existing landscape and appeal to the local crowd, so we’ve come up with a fresh new urban concept that brings together the best of KFC."

In a New Zealand first, KFC Fort Street will offer table service and customers will be able to place their food order directly via kiosks. The store will open extended trading hours to 2am Thursday to Saturday.

KFC’s famous chip seasoning will also come front of house and be available on tables so customers can add more of their favourite flavour themselves.

"We really pleased with how all of the new elements have come together - from open plan seating, to the kiosks and the mural of Colonel Sanders, the Original Celebrity Chef by artist Mr. G," says Mr Creedy. "We’re inviting all of our fans to come and experience this new KFC - day or night."

The $1.6 million fit out began in June and the new store has created 35 jobs.