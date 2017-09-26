Auckland Airport returning to normal as progress made on pipeline

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 12:41

Auckland Airport operations are returning to business as usual as progress continues to be made restoring supply via the fuel pipeline, Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says.

"The fuel industry remains cautiously optimistic as solid progress is being made. The pipeline will be operating at its current allowable capacity from late today and jet fuel allocations were increased from 50 to 80 per cent effective midnight last night," Ms Collins says.

"Two million litres of jet fuel has now arrived at Auckland Airport’s JUHI storage facility, and 15 million litres is expected to be available by the end of the week."

Trucks have begun transporting jet fuel from the 1.5 million litres stored at Wynyard Wharf, and jet fuel continues to be trucked from the Marsden Point refinery to the Airport.

"Stocks of both jet fuel and fuel for Auckland motorists are replenishing. In the coming days the fuel industry will be looking at the sequencing of different types of fuel down the pipeline. This takes us a further step toward normal supply."

"While the situation is improving day-by-day, there continues to be a lot of work going on behind the scenes. I’m particularly impressed by the way industry has worked together to minimise disruption as much as possible.

"Government continues to be closely involved in monitoring the situation and remains on stand-by to provide further assistance if required," Ms Collins says.

"It may be another week before the allocation to airlines is back at 100% but they are doing a great job at managing this constraint.

"Flights in and out of Auckland Airport have now largely returned to normal operations, with only three international flight cancellations today. No domestic flights have been cancelled."