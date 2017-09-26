International recognition for RNZ's Multimedia Journalism

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 12:40

RNZ has been shortlisted alongside some of the world’s leading broadcasters and news organisations in the prestigious Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) awards announced in the UK. An international panel of judges has recognised RNZ’s multimedia excellence in audio, video, and presentation categories.

RNZ is up against strong competition from the BBC World Service, Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera, The Financial Times, Bloomberg TV, and SBS in three major categories.

RNZ News is shortlisted for its outstanding coverage of the Kaikoura earthquake in the continuing news category, Checkpoint presenter, John Campbell, is one of three finalists for

Presenter of the Year, and in a first for RNZ, the popular podcast series The 9th Floor gets recognition in the video section competing against long established providers of high quality video content.

The annual AIB awards are presented for the very best in factual video, audio and interactive programming and production. The AIB represents major broadcasters from 30 countries serving audiences of hundreds of millions around the world each week.

Winners of the 2017 AIB Awards will be announced in London on Wednesday 1st of November.