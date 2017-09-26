PMG appoints Dr Wayne Beilby as Independent Director

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 12:56

Property Managers Group (PMG), a leading unlisted New Zealand property and funds manager, has announced Dr Wayne Beilby as Independent Director to the Group.

Dr Beilby brings extensive management and governance experience in the financial services industry, both in New Zealand and throughout the Asia Pacific region. For 15 years Dr Beilby was part of the executive leadership team for Tower Insurance, including CEO of Tower in Papua New Guinea.

Dr Beilby is managing director of Pacific Advisory Services, a company that provides consultancy advice in a number of areas including governance and risk and asset management. He has a doctorate in corporate governance from Southern Cross University, NSW, Australia and is a lawyer by profession. Dr Beilby has provided legal and governance advice to companies in New Zealand and overseas, and to some of New Zealand’s largest Maori incorporations and trusts.

PMG CEO, Scott McKenzie, says he is thrilled to have such calibre and experience join the PMG Board.

"Dr Beilby brings a wealth of knowledge in finance, compliance and governance to PMG," says McKenzie.

"In the last 18 months PMG has grown significantly with a number of successful, large capital raises and property acquisitions, in a sector which has become increasingly regulated. We are delighted to have Dr Beilby join the governance team of PMG as we continue to grow and build the wealth of our investors and contribute to New Zealand’s productivity," says McKenzie.