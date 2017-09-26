Vensa Health a finalist in 2017 NZ Health IT Innovation Awards

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 13:10

Vensa Health (www.vensa.com), a leading New Zealand health software company, has been named as a finalist in the 2nd annual New Zealand Health IT (NZHIT) Innovation Awards.

Ahmad Jubbawey, CEO of Vensa Health says, "Creating innovation that has a major market impact is hard, so this is a very special acknowledgement for the team. We’re on a mission to connect the world with access to health services to better wellbeing."

Over 70% of General Practices in New Zealand currently use Vensa Health to deliver health messages, appointment, screening and medication reminders to over 3 million Kiwis a year. Every month thousands of people also book GP appointments online via the recently released Vensa.com free booking platform in real time. More apps set for release later this year.

Jubbawey says, "We work hard to establish strong relationship with our GP providers, and work as an extension of their team to offer insights on how our technology can increase more access to primary care."

NZ Health IT chief executive Scott Arrol says, "For the second year in a row we received extremely strong entries and the judging panel found it difficult to determine the final three entries Vensa Health, Celo and Orion Health.

"All three finalists are providing systems and solutions that will help to save lives, produce better results for Kiwis with mild to serious health problems - at home or in the hospital. This is an exciting time to be in health IT."

Central to everything they do at Vensa, according to Jubbawey, is their customer research work to ensure their innovative customer engagement platform and services delivers high value for health providers and patients alike. He says, "We’ve married the ability for health providers to deliver reminders for primary care services, with the ability for customers to engage. Vensa.com which allows customers to book appointments online 24/7 via any device, straight into a GPs appointment book is a great example."

Jubbawey says, "We have a future focussed technology innovation roadmap aimed at pro-active and personal customer health management. By improving the efficiency of healthcare providers, and making it more convenient for people to keep connected with their GPs, we know people are more likely to receive the care when they need it. The result is better health outcomes for Kiwis."

Arrol says, "Vensa’s solutions are having a dramatic impact on the health status of New Zealanders by supporting the primary care strategy to help improve health outcomes such as child immunisation rates, early cancer detection and supporting smokers to quit."

The winner will be announced at the HiNZ conference awards in Rotorua on November 5.