REINZ announces changes to its Board

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today announced that Independent Directors Richard Janes and Stephen Titter will both be retiring from its Board in November.

Dame Rosanne Meo, Chair of the REINZ Board says: "Richard is an extremely experienced professional company director and his contribution to REINZ and to its Board has been enormous. Over those seven years he has provided an invaluable leadership to the organisation and he will be greatly missed for his insightfulness, his breadth of knowledge and his wisdom".

"Stephen has been with Board for three years and has been Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee for most of his time with REINZ. His professionalism and critical insights have been instrumental in helping to strengthen the financial robustness of REINZ," she continues.

"On behalf of the Board, I thank them both for their significant contribution and I wish them all the best with their next endeavours," continues Dame Rosanne.

In order to fill the vacant positions, the independent selection panel made up of industry bodies, has appointed two new Independent Directors to the Board - Miriam Dean QC and David McConnell.

Miriam has an exemplary legal career and over 20 years’ governance experience across a diverse range of boards. She was made a Queen’s Counsel in 2004, and a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in 2011 for services to law and business.

Miriam is currently Chair of the Banking Ombudsman Scheme and New Zealand on Air, a Director of Otakaro Limited and Crown Infrastructure Partners Limited, and a Trustee of the Royal New Zealand Ballet Board. Previous roles include Deputy Chair of Auckland Council Investments Ltd, President of the New Zealand Bar Association, Director of the Auckland Transition Agency, a member of the New Zealand Government Electricity Review and Deputy Chair of the New Zealand Commerce Commission.

With a background in business development - specialising in property, construction and infrastructure - David has been a key influence in the direction and leadership of the McConnell Family’s business activities. David is also Chairman of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), a council controlled organisation with Auckland Council, and Chairman of the University of Auckland Business School Advisory Board.

In 2006, David received the Sir Peter Blake Emerging Leadership Award and in 2008, a prestigious Eisenhower Fellowship. David has a BE in Engineering (Hons) and an MBA from Kellogg Business School, Northwestern University in Chicago.

"We are delighted to have two directors who bring so much experience to the Board room table and I look forward to working with them closely over the coming months," concludes Meo.

These announcements come at the same time REINZ has announced that nominations are sought for three Regional Director Positions on the Board for Region 1 (Northland, Auckland, Coromandel) currently held by Wendy Alexander, Region 3 (Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu/Wanganui, Taranaki and Wellington) currently held by Mark Coffey and Region 5 (Otago, Southland, Central Otago Lakes) currently held by Gail Hudson. Regional Directors elected in these regions will serve for a two-year period.

Under the rules, the election and appointment process of appointed and regional directors would usually run in tandem. However, with some overseas commitments of the appointments panel, the appointment process was run early.