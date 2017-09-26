Voting open for DairyNZ election

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 16:01

Voter packs are on their way to levy paying dairy farmers, as voting opens for this year’s DairyNZ election.

From September 25, levy paying dairy farmers have a month to vote for their preferred candidates - with six farmers in the running for two Board of Director positions.

This year farmers are also voting on several resolutions, including one proposed rule change to reduce directors’ terms to three years (from four years currently).

If approved, the rule change would provide greater opportunity for farmers to get involved in industry governance, as annual elections would be introduced. To find out more about the rule change, visit dairynz.co.nz/agm.

Farmers are also being asked to vote on resolutions covering directors’ remuneration and the ratification of two board-appointed directors.

Postal and internet voting closes 12noon Tuesday, October 24.

Results will be announced at the DairyNZ Annual General Meeting in Rotorua on October 25.

The 2017 Board of Directors candidates are:

BROWN, Ian Tokoroa

COOMBES, Grant Taupiri

GLASS, Colin Timaru

GROVES, Cole Ashburton

SLEE, Mark Ashburton

VAN DER POEL, Jim Ohaupo

For more information, visit dairynz.co.nz/agm