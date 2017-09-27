Otago Polytechnic leads country in qualification completions

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 09:24

Otago Polytechnic has the best qualification completion rates in the country, according to the latest figures from the Tertiary Education Commission.

The statistics show Otago Polytechnic was the highest-rated New Zealand tertiary institution in this measure in 2016, with a 91% qualification completion rate. It’s the second consecutive year the Polytechnic has topped the Institute of Technology/Polytechnic sector in this category.

The Polytechnic also leads its sector for progression to higher-level study (46%) and ranks second-equal for successful course completions (83%) and student retention (77%).

Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive, Phil Ker, is delighted with the results. ''We are proud to maintain our position as one of New Zealand's top-performing institutes," he says. "These results are a credit to our wonderful teaching and support staff, and a reflection of the high calibre of our students and graduates."

The top qualification completion ranking features prominently in Otago Polytechnic’s latest enrolment campaign, It All Adds Up, alongside other impressive numbers which include

- 94% of our graduates are in work or further study

- 92% student satisfaction rating

- 20 national Tertiary Teaching Excellence Awards

- 1:16 teacher-to-student ratio

- 80+ international exchange partnerships.