Celebrating West Auckland business leaders at Hall of Fame

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 12:13

Two local business people have been inducted into the West Auckland Business Hall of Fame by caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett.

Loukas Petrou, of Canam Group and Mark Robinson, of Autex Industries Ltd, were acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to business in the West and beyond and to their local communities. This is the first time a business in the Rosebank area has been inducted.

The business people were honoured at an Auckland Business Hall of Fame Awards luncheon on Friday (15 September 2017) at The Trusts Arena. The West Auckland Business Hall of Fame, previously known as the Waitakere Business Hall of Fame, recognises outstanding business achievement in the West.

"Founded in 1967, family-owned Autex Industries is celebrating its 50th anniversary. With a network of plants in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom and serving over 18 export markets, Autex is one of New Zealand’s manufacturing success stories," says Tim Livingstone, Chair of the West Auckland Business Club.

Canam Group have operations in Henderson, the Bay of Plenty and Papua New Guinea and some of the most iconic buildings in West Auckland. The Trust Stadium, Waitakere Civic Centre and Douglas Track and Field have been constructed under Loukas’ leadership," he says.

"The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate these incredible business achievements along with their peers and supporters in the West Auckland business community," Tim Livingstone says.

The West Auckland Business Club and Rosebank Business Association partner to deliver the awards with the support of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED).