Reappointments to Valuers Registration Board announced

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 12:10

Land Information Minister Mark Mitchell has announced the reappointment of Phillip Curnow and Ken Taylor to the Valuers Registration Board for a further three-year term. The Board is the authority that oversees the performance of New Zealand’s land valuers.

"Both Mr Curnow and Mr Taylor were first appointed to the VRB in 2007," Mr Mitchell says.

"Based in Hamilton, Mr Curnow brings urban, commercial and industrial property expertise to the VRB, as well as expertise and knowledge of local body, compensation, and ground lease valuations and advice.

"Mr Taylor is a senior valuer who brings rural experience to the VRB. Based in Alexandra, he provides geographic representation as well as expertise in and knowledge of South Island rural valuation.

"Both Mr Curnow and Mr Taylor are highly experienced valuers with a wealth of experience. I am pleased that they will continue to serve on the VRB and help maintain New Zealanders’ confidence in registered valuers," Mr Mitchell says.