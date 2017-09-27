TUANZ Chair welcomes future leader to the board

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 14:35

At last week’s Annual General Meeting, TUANZ Chair Pat O’Connell welcomed the return of all re-standing members to the TUANZ board, saying that their re-election shows that members back the direction of the organisation as it moves forward. He also welcomed one new member, Clayton Balle of Westpac, who for the last 12 months has also been part of the Auckland leadership team for FLINT, TUANZ’s future leaders programme.

"The appointment of Clayton to the board members shows that there is real engagement with the exciting new FLINT programme which is a development of a key strategy of our organisation, to develop the future leaders in digitally enabled businesses", says O’Connell.

Mr O'Connell went on to say "Since we launched the FLINT programme in Auckland in July last year, we have taken it to Wellington and now to the Waikato where it was launched last night, Tuesday 26th September. This programme is bringing future leaders together to equip them to be champions in the new flexible digital economy."

The new board will continue the work on implementing TUANZ’ strategic direction - ensuring New Zealanders can make the most of the digitally connected world - and achieving its vision of New Zealand being among the top ten countries for business use of digital technology by 2020.

The new board member is:

- Clayton Balle - Westpac

He joins existing board members:

- Donna Spargo - Downer NZ

- Jenna Woolley - Manukau Institute of Technology

- Liz Gosling - AUT University

- Malcolm Condie - ANZ Bank

- Maxine Elliot - Vocus Communications

- Pat O’Connell - Rank Group

- Tristin Illich - Aurecon

- Rob McDonnell - Air New Zealand

- Vaughan Baker - MyRepublic NZ

The new board member replaces the retiring board member Guy Alexander from Xero. The Board will elect a Chair at its first meeting after the AGM.

There were 11 candidates for the seven positions and the new board members will each serve two-year terms.

For more information about the new TUANZ board please see our Board page.