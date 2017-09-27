Wellington Chamber - Shelly Bay outcome the right call, says Chamber

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 18:01

Wellington Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the news that the sale and lease of land deal at Shelly Bay will go ahead, following a 7-5 vote today by Wellington City Council.

"The Council has made the right call. We believe there is a real opportunity for this development, given Shelly Bay’s location, proximity and potential," says John Milford, Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive.

"The Chamber has long been on the record as a supporter of development at Shelly Bay. The case to do something with this area is self-evident - the area requires much improvement, having been under-invested in to date.

"Given the prime waterfront location, the Chamber welcomes the emphasis on public spaces surrounded by mixed-use buildings that incorporate residential, commercial, retail and hospitality activities.

The Chamber also welcomes the potential economic benefits of the project, and the estimated benefits that will flow into the wider Wellington economy during and after construction.

"We understand that during construction there will be about $200 million of direct benefit into our economy, and a further $300 million from indirect spending linked to the development.

"We look forward to the development getting under way and progress being made."

ENDS