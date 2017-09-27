Automotive legend finds a new multi million dollar home in Auckland

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 19:08

The Winger Group has taken over sole responsibility in Auckland for Alfa Romeo, the brand often called the soul of motoring with its unique reputation for motorsport, style, performance and driving excitement.

"It is a remarkable honour and a unique challenge to be appointed as the sole representative of Alfa Romeo for the Auckland region," says Wayne Leach, Director of Winger Motors Limited. "It is an honour because being trusted to represent one of the greatest names in the car industry is so special and a challenge because we have to provide a facility, a level of expertise and a quality of service that matches Alfa Romeo and which is demanded by Alfa Romeo’s exacting owners."

"Our aim is to make a visit to Winger Alfa Romeo the same as driving an Alfa Romeo, exciting, interesting, involving and exclusive, with a facility that is stylish, staff who share every owner’s passion for Alfa Romeo and to make this new facility the heart and soul for motoring in Auckland," says Mr. Leach.

To meet this challenge the Winger Group are investing more than $16 million in the entire 21 Great South Road facility and a new workshop which is under construction in Margot Street which is set to open October. The opening of Winger Alfa Romeo means that this new dealership will represent Alfa Romeo for the entire Auckland region just as two of the most significant models in Alfa Romeo’s long history arrive, the Alfa Romeo Giulia, which is freshly arrived in New Zealand, and the Italian car makers first SUV, Stelvio, which is just months away from its debut.

"The appointment of the Winger Group to be the sole outlet for Alfa Romeo in the Auckland region is very much a strategic decision aligned to the future plans for Alfa Romeo," explains David Smitherman, Chief Executive Officer of Alfa Romeo distributor, Fiat Chrysler New Zealand.

"The market positioning and exclusivity of the newest Alfa Romeo models, the Stelvio and Giulia, along with those to follow them, demands much more than a car dealership. For this new generation of Alfa Romeos, the facility must match their style and charisma; the staff must be more the experts, they must share fully the owners’ passion and enthusiasm; and the quality of service must be second to none. We firmly believe that this could only be fully executed by a single outlet and, in turn, by Winger, whose commitment to deliver is second to none."

"I have no doubt that Winger Alfa Romeo will become the heart and soul for not just Alfa Romeo owners in Auckland, but for anyone who considers themselves a motoring or driving enthusiast," says Mr. Smitherman.