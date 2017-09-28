Massive industrial development ready to go in Omahu

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 09:49

Newly zoned industrial land in Hastings is expected to add more than $300 million a year to the economy and provide more than 1200 jobs once fully developed.

Nearly 70 hectares of industrial has just been re-zoned General Industrial in Omahu, with more than a third of owners already paying their share of the development contributions to Hastings District Council for the infrastructure that will service it.

"That is an incredible uptake and confirms that Council has re-zoned at a time and in a place that is going to work very well for our industry," said Economic Development and Urban Affairs Committee chairman, councillor Damon Harvey.

Work on stage one of a "corridor" running through the zone to take infrastructure such as water and sewer pipes will start in less than two months’ time.

An economic impact report on the new 65 hectare zone estimates that once the zone is fully developed over the next 15 to 20 years it will add an estimated 1250 jobs and $310 million a year to the economy.

"There is no doubt that our economy in Hastings and wider Hawke’s Bay is growing and the type of industry we expect to go be developed in Omahu will enable that growth to continue," said Mr Harvey.

The area is for "dry industries". It is expected that they will predominately support the growing, processing and transport industries; anything from construction and engineering, to equipment hire and transport facilities.

The infrastructure work starting in November is stage one of three; with the staging timed to coincide with the developments signalled by land owners.