2017 New Zealand Spatial Excellence Awards finalists announced

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 10:00

The 2017 New Zealand Spatial Excellence Awards finalists were announced this morning at a breakfast function at the Wellington Club. Now in its fourth year, the 2017 awards attracted over 60 entries from a variety of different orgnisations and individuals across New Zealand using spatial technology to provide valuable benefits in such varied areas as Agriculture, Banking, Transportation, Conservation and Local Government.

Scott Campbell, a member of the NZSEA Steering Committee, says the quality and range of entries demonstrates the importance of spatial technology and the role it plays in everyday business in New Zealand.

"With the expansion of the spatial sector into a wider world of technology and with the associated adoption of spatial in almost every industry, the NZ Spatial Excellence Awards have a key role in highlighting potential and in demonstrating what excellence looks like for both individuals and organisations. The 2017 awards represent the diverse areas of application as well as the quality of endeavour that is seen in the Spatial Industry in NZ today" says Campbell.

David Pimblott, a member of the NZSEA judging panel, says "the entries submitted this year represent world class applications of geospatial technology to support genuine business benefits for implementation. The entries reflect creative and innovative utilisation of geospatial technology, especially in the mobile and web environments, that have the potential to deliver transformational value and productivity outcomes across a diversity of industries".

The winners in each category will be announced at a black tie gala dinner to be held at Te Papa Tongarewa, Wellington, on Wednesday 15 November 2017.

The 2017 New Zealand Spatial Excellence Awards Finalists are:

Environment and Sustainability Award

- Auckland International Airport Ltd: Airport Biosecurity - Mosquito Monitoring

- Land Information New Zealand: Wilding Conifers Information System

Innovation and Commercialisation Award (Proudly supported by Wellington City Council)

- Trimble: Catalyst

- Valocity Limited: Valocity Agri

People and Community Award

- Centre for Sustainability: Using a Geodatabase to Assess Vulnerability to Sea Level Rise in the Greater South Dunedin Community

- New Zealand Cartographic Society: 2016/2017 NZ Children's Map Competition

- New Zealand GIS in Conservation: Geoenabling Community-led Conservation in New Zealand

Undergraduate Student of the Year Award

- Craig John MacDonell

- Ed Cook

- Nicki Shaw

Postgraduate Student of the Year Award

- Andrew Devonport

- Euan Forsyth

Young Professional of the Year Award (Proudly supported by Eagle Technology)

- Josie Hawkey

- Kate Waterhouse

Professional of the Year Award (Proudly supported by Eagle Technology)

- Chris Morris

- Christopher Weir

- Trevor William Hart

Spatial Enablement Award

- Far North District Council: 'Let's Plan Together' Community Engagement in the District Planning

- Mobility, New Zealand Police: Mobility Programme

- Wellington City Council: Resilient Wellington

Technical Excellence Award

- AJJV (Arup Jacobs Joint Venture) Auckland Light Rail Technical Advisors: Auckland Light Rail Utilities Clash Detection Interactive Model

- Cardno (NZ) Ltd: CentrePort Earthquake Recovery - Spatial Services

- Incremental Ltd, the University of Auckland, Statistics New Zealand: Workload Planning for the 2018 New Zealand Census

Supreme Excellence Award

The 2017 NZSEA Supreme Excellence Award will be announced at the Gala Prize Dinner on 15 November. It is selected from one of the organisational category winners by the Judging Panel. The Supreme Award, in the judges’ opinion, represents the pinnacle of achievement in the spatial industry.