Finalists of Broadband Compare Awards announced

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 10:07

With the Broadband Compare Awards now less than six weeks away the finalists in the inaugural event have been named.

The awards, which are supported by Consumer NZ - New Zealand’s trusted source of independent consumer information - cover eleven different categories across the broadband sector including Best Fibre Provider, Best Bundled Plan, Best Gaming Broadband Provider and Best Regional ISP.

More than 20 different internet providers make up the finalists across the various categories ranging from prominent and well-known brands through to smaller regional and specialist internet providers. Commenting on the announcement, Gavin Male, Broadband Compare Managing Director enthused, "If the entries to the inaugural Broadband Compare Awards are any indication of the state of New Zealand’s broadband sector, then we should be hugely optimistic about the future. The number and quality of entrants taking part across the different categories impressed us greatly and the panel of judges will have a very tough task selecting the winners."

The judging panel of the 2017 Broadband Compare Awards includes representatives from Consumer NZ, TUANZ, the NZ eSports Federation and RHAANZ and the winners will be announced at a gala awards evening, hosted by multi-award winning comedian and MC, Nick Rado. The event takes place at the Sapphire Room in Auckland on 2 November and tickets are on sale now at www.broadbandawards.co.nz

The 2017 Broadband Compare Awards Finalists are:

Best Customer Support

2Degrees

Inspire Net

MegaTEL

NOW NZ Ltd

Slingshot

Voyager

Best Bundled Plan - Sponsored by ThisSideUp

MegaTEL

Slingshot

Best Regional / Small ISP

Inspire Net

MegaTEL

NOW NZ Ltd

WIZwireless

Best Rural Broadband Provider - Sponsored by Harrisons Energy Solutions

Inspire Net Limited

Wireless Nation

Best Broadband Innovation - Sponsored by Chorus

Bypass.net.nz

NOW NZ Ltd

Slingshot

Voyager

Best Gaming Broadband Provider

MyRepublic

Orcon

Best Copper / DSL Broadband Provider - Sponsored by SLICE Digital

Flip

Slingshot

Best Fibre Broadband Provider

Orcon

Stuff Fibre

Consumer NZ Broadband Provider of the Year Sponsored by Consumer NZ

Flip

Orcon

Slingshot

Trustpower

Broadband Compare People's Choice Award - Sponsored by Broadband Compare

The final award is for the internet provider who is voted the best overall service provider in New Zealand by the PUBLIC. Public voting is open now until 13 October 2017 at http://www.broadbandawards.co.nz/finalists.php