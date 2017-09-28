Bulls to sell their cattle breeding and finishing farm

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 10:35

A substantial cattle breeding and finishing farm which has been owned by the same family for 82 years has been placed on the market for sale.

The 837 hectare property in three titles, is located some 24 kilometres west of Napier in Hawke’s Bay, and includes four homes - including the farm’s homestead built in the 1890s. It has been farmed by descendants of the aptly named Bull family since 1935.

With boundaries on the Mangaone River, water allocation is currently available to explore options to irrigate. The Mangaone River also offers great trout fishing.

The three blocks - being farmed as one entity - are known as Riverbank, Silverdale and Glenroy. The farm features 78 hectares of flat land, with the balance of the property predominantly made up of easy-to-medium hill country.

Stock water is provided by a reticulated system drawing spring water and several large dams - including one very large dam which also provides potential irrigation options. Operational records show the property receives an average of between 1,000 and 1,200mm of rain annually.

The farm at 2152 Puketiritiri Road is being marketed for sale by tender - with offers closing October 31 - by Bayleys Hawke’s Bay rural specialist Duncan McKinnon, who said the property conservatively wintered between 1,100 and 1,200 cattle.

With six kilometres of main road frontage onto Puketiritiri Road, the farm is linked up by extensive four-wheel drive tracks. Mr McKinnon said the property had operated as a cattle-only venture for the past five years.

"In recent years, farming practices on the property have concentrated on the Charolais stud and the commercial herd, while also fattening Friesian bulls and steers. The Charolais stud has an excellent reputation, and has been developed progressively over 30 years. Historically, between 20 to 30 two-year-old stud bulls were sold annually."

Mr McKinnon said farm records detailed that two-year-old bulls and steers raised on the Puketiritiri Road farm were sold at an average live weight of more than 600 kilogrammes.

"The high production weights achieved reflect the quality of the land and stock.," Mr McKinnon said.

Infrastructure is spread across the three blocks and covers a range of shedding and a main set of cattle yards. Central lane systems on the three blocks assist stock movements.

Soil types on the property consist of sandy loam, silt loam, stony/sandy loam, and Takapau stony/sandy loam.

Mr McKinnon said the property had a good history of fertiliser application - with various quantities of sulphur, potash, dicalcic, and lime being spread over the decades.

Mr McKinnon said any new owner of the property would have the opportunity to raise productivity through a range of channels, including: Greater intensification, expansion of the reticulated water system in conjunction with potentially developing irrigation from Mangaone River, growing forage crops, or diversifying into dairying on the flat paddocks.