Simon Robertson joins Ballance Agri-Nutrients board

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 11:24

Simon Robertson has been appointed an independent director on the Board of Ballance Agri-Nutrients, effective immediately. He replaces John Harvey who stepped down at the Co-operative’s annual meeting after more than five years on the Board.

Mr Robertson is a professional director and was CFO of Auckland International Airport (NZX: AIA) through a period of significant investment and strategic growth for the business.

Chairman, David Peacocke, says Mr Robertson’s extensive experience and track-record in finance, strategy and capital-intensive operations such as airports will be "invaluable in Ballance, a business that is vital to sustaining the success of New Zealand’s primary sector as an economic engine for this country".

Mr Peacocke paid tribute to Mr Harvey, who was appointed to the Board in 2012, chairing the Audit Committee and was a strong advocate for health and safety.

At yesterday’s annual meeting of Ballance shareholders in Invercargill, Mr Peacocke was returned unopposed as a North Island Ward Director while Andrew Morrison was also re-elected, unopposed as a South Island Ward Director. The meeting also passed a resolution for an initial increase of $52,000 (or 7.75%) in the total pool of fees for nine directors to $723,000.

The recommendation for an increase in directors’ fees was based on independent advice from PwC who conducted a thorough review of remuneration for comparable listed companies and businesses that have a similar scale and level of complexity to Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

Mr Peacocke says an appropriate fee structure will assist the Company in ensuring that, "into the future, we continue to have the right directorial skills and experience to govern the business".