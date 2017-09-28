Ballance scholarships open door to future of food

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 12:13

Ballance Agri-Nutrients is on the hunt for passionate people who want to shape the future of sustainable food production in New Zealand, with four scholarships currently on offer.

The scholarships, each valued at $4,000 a year for up to three years, are open to anyone looking to study in a field related to the primary sector or agribusiness.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients GM People and Capability, Edith Sykes, says there’s broad scope and exciting opportunities to contribute to a sector that has been the backbone of the New Zealand economy for more than a century.

"Our focus is on helping New Zealand farmers and growers get ‘future ready’ and there we need talented, curious minds focused on helping our producers continue to lead the world as a source of the very best sustainable food and natural fibres," says Ms Sykes.

"Our scholarship programme is about supporting innovation and inspiring a new cohort of leaders of all ages in agribusiness."

Emma Simpson, who received a Ballance three-year scholarship to study AgriScience (Horticulture) at Massey University this year, says the benefits of the scholarship extend beyond just financial support.

"The opportunity to access mentors within Ballance and the guidance and support from a wider network in the industry has been great," says Emma. "I’ve also secured a 13-week summer placement with Ballance, which I’m really looking forward to."

The scholarships are open to anyone, of any age and at any stage in their career, who is planning to study at university in 2018. More than 80 people have benefited from the Ballance scholarship programme since 2002.

Applications for Ballance scholarships close on 31 October 2017. For more information please visit https://ballance.co.nz/Scholarships