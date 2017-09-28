New sales tool could give fitness centres competitive edge

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 12:33

A new mobile-friendly solution to help leisure and fitness centres across Australia and New Zealand manage sales and sell memberships has been officially launched.

Developed and hosted by Jonas Leisure, MyMemberSales is a cloud-based online sales tool designed to streamline the sales process for staff by minimising the amount of administration required, and to help managers allocate sales prospects and track sales performance.

Jonas Leisure Business Manager Ian Wilcock said while many leisure and fitness software providers claim to have sales management functionality built in, few if any had achieved a functional solution.

Mr Wilcock said this would give fitness centres using MyMemberSales a distinct advantage.

"MyMemberSales was designed by leisure and fitness software professionals with the needs of the industry in mind. It’s versatile and affordable, but what really sets it apart is the way it works with the fitness club signup process. It factors in the way bookings, tours and appointments are structured."

He said the timeline-based interface was designed to build on the success of social media platforms, which were easily accessible with a simple login.

"Using MyMemberSales is literally as simple as visiting a website and logging in. The interface is very intuitive. There’s minimal training required, and it doesn’t need to be installed. We designed it so there would be as few barriers to using it as possible."

Mr Wilcock said as a bonus, MyMemberSales would complement existing health and fitness management software and marketing programs by allowing staff to export sales data in a format that could be used across many different applications.

This function could be used to lighten the administration load for businesses and providing manageable and transparent sales information to all areas of the business.

"We’re looking to arm leisure and fitness staff with the information they need to manage the various stages of a sale, from first interaction to new member signup. Making information more accessible across their business will enable teams to collaborate more easily."

Jonas Leisure provides a range of leading leisure and fitness management software across Australasia, for organisations ranging from council leisure facilities and aquatic centres to private swim schools and fitness centres.

A login page and further details about MyMemberSales are available at www.mymembersales.com.