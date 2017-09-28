NZME 'takes Auckland'

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 12:46

The latest 2017 GfK independent radio survey results have again shown growth in commercial radio audiences across the country. The total market grew by 9,500 listeners while NZME’s reach grew again (more than 31,000). When combined with NZME’s print and digital channels, NZME connect advertisers with over 3.3 million peopleâº.

"Together with our radio partners, we have over two million listenersâ°, 60% of the total radio market," Matt Headland, NZME’s Acting Chief Commercial Officer said. "Our share of listening is up 4.2 percentage points since the final survey of 2016-."

NZME reclaims the ‘Number One’ radio network in Auckland†â°, in addition to taking out the number one station overall (Newstalk ZB††) it also now holds the top spots for News (Newstalk ZB†), Music (Coast††) and Sport (Radio Sport†). NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie says Newstalk ZB continues to deliver. This standout station has been number one since 2003--, growing its share again to 12.5%†† in Auckland and 10.5% nationally-.

"We’ve had a huge survey, reflecting a busy news period, in which our broadcasters and journalists have covered major events and broken many agenda setting stories," said Currie.

Currie says Newstalk ZB's digital audience is a force in its own right. "The Newstalk ZB Facebook page now reaches more than 2.8 million people each month, and more than 2.4 million people are reached on the Mike Hosking Breakfast Facebook page each month#."

ZM has had another great result says NZME’s Group Director Entertainment, Dean Buchanan, "For the first time ZM has over half a million listeners, with Fletch, Vaughan and Megan again taking the number one breakfast title for 18-34 year olds. These results reflect the outstanding content being produced and delivered by our teams."

The ZM Facebook page consistently reaches more than 2.4 million people each month#.

"Coast continues its impressive year, securing outright the number one music station spot in Auckland††. Coast is also New Zealand’s leading music station for those over 40---. It’s been a solid survey for music brands, especially for the Urban category, with Flava and Mai FM having particularly impressive results."

Headland emphasised it was another strong result for the radio industry and NZME. "Add to this the reach through social media and iHeartRadio and the possibilities are limitless. NZME’s iHeartRadio has over 650,000 registered usersâºâº, up 33% year on year. NZME is having an outstanding year reflected in its radio survey results, the Radio Awards, the PANPA Awards, the Canon Media Awards and our newspaper readership growth. It’s hugely exciting for advertisers - NZME’s momentum continues to build."