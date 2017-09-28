"Enviropreneurship" and investment opportunities in Coromandel

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 14:40

Economic development and how the Coromandel area can make inroads when it comes to changing or assisting inward investment, new jobs and new businesses is a core focus for the Thames-Coromandel District Council.

And we are starting to hear stories about people in our communities who are "enviropreneurs," which is about developing potential green, economies.

Two examples we'd like to share are Bob Evans from Purangi Estate who is establishing tea gardens and Greg Howard who is looking to farm linseed flax to manufacture a range of sustainable by-products.

"These two businesses have a real point of difference, as they are something that no one else can lay claim to because they are so unique in being grown and developed on the Coromandel," says Colleen Litchfield our Economic Development Manager.

"Sustainably using our flora and fauna to our commercial advantage, could be a way to lift our District's economic performance per hectare - and possibly serve to boost the product that we have to offer our visitors when they arrive on our shores, both locally and nationally," she says.

So if you have an enviropreneurial (or other) business idea for the Coromandel we would like to hear from you. You can email Colleen here or call her on 07 868 0200.

Purangi tea grower seeks investment

An archival collection of tea that was established on the Coromandel three decades ago is growing into a keenly watched venture.

The Tea Research Institute of New Zealand, at Purangi Estate, operates on the subtropical hills overlooking the Purangi River near Cooks Beach.

The tea gardens have been tended here since Purangi Estate Limited began investigating the culture and manufacture of tea and tisanes as part of their research and development into beverage manufacture with funding assistance by the Thames Valley Coromandel Business Development Board at the time.

The collection started with 66 specimens, much of which were salvaged from a West Coast tea project of the 1960s constituting a seed ‘bari’.

The company is now seeking stakeholders interested in the expansion and further development of a domestic tea plantation industry and has already had several company representatives on-site.

This has produced seedling tea planted for the examination of cultivars, with first generation trial cultivars being studied now.

"The most promising will be selected for clonal propagation and possible registration of those suitable for commercial production," says Director Bob Evans.

"It’s our vision to expand the genetic resource available in New Zealand to facilitate research and support those with the goal of sustaining a viable tea industry."

Whilst New Zealand has been sustained by the development of the farming industry, Mr Evans is extremely optimistic about the future potential for tea production which he says requires the development of cost-effective factory processes and use of mechanisation to be applicable to the New Zealand labour force.

"Most water is drunk in the form of tea. Tea has been dependent on the employment of cheap but skilled labour for hand plucking but with the use of a machines that you drive, and processing facilities, you could have a major tea growing industry."

The Waikato region, in particular, is well-set up for such an industry. Several interested parties have visited the Evans Family Trust estate to discuss the potential of the collection for commercial research as well as a potential source of material and expertise.

Importation of new materials to New Zealand was prohibitively expensive for the Coromandel-based company due to stringent Government controls under the Biosecurity Act 1993.

However the collection was initiated by the Evans’ sourcing and re-establishing an archival collection of teas previously grown in Motueka for research purposes, and which was maintained by the former Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

The tea collection will be open for viewing this summer at Purangi Estate, which includes a winery wine cellar and popular woodfired pizza restaurant that will re-open alongside the tea plantation.

Visitors will be able to pluck their own tea leaves and enjoy sweeping views across the estuary and ocean out from Cooks Beach or sample wines and liquers at the new wine cellar, with visitors able to park overnight through the development of a future site for campervans.

Come and visit 501 Purangi Rd, Cooks Beach or phone 07 866 5346.

Farming linseed flax provides multitude of benefits.

Greg Howard is looking to farm linseed flax on the Coromandel, which can be used to manufacture a whole range of products and by-products.

The flax oil is used in the health and beauty industry, from the flax husks a high-end feed for the equine market is made, while blending the flax stalks with possum fur produces a material ideal for the textile industry.

Now Greg is a bright ideas kind of guy - he's already developed a possum leather golf glove - and says part of his latest venture, (the blending of flax with possum fur), produces a high-end material that he says he already has businesses interested in buying - once he can deliver the final product.

Greg has a business case, the field test trials for growing the flax have been conducted and are successful, and he's been provided land at Cooks Beach where he can grow the flax seed, which needs to be in the ground by the end of October (that's the latest date if he wants to start production within the next 12 months). What he needs now are investors to back the planting and manufacturing processes.

"We've been working in a support and facilitating role, providing networking opportunities for Greg, (as we do for all approaches by businesses), but he still needs that investment prospective to get his fledgling business across the line," says Colleen Litchfield our Economic Development Manager.

If you want to find out more about Greg's business email him here.