New GM appointment at Heritage Collection Lake Resort

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 16:17

Jennifer Harper has been appointed the new general manager of the Heritage Collection Lake Resort, Cromwell.

Jennifer has a strong background in travel and tourism. She has an advanced diploma in travel and tourism and began her career in wholesale travel in Christchurch before moving into sales and event management in Queenstown.

She was conference and sales events manager for Copthorne Lakefront Resort Queenstown from 2003 for three years, before moving to the role of hotel manager for the Haast World Heritage Hotel in 2006 where she worked for a further two years.

Moving north in 2008 Jennifer was the sales and operations manager at the Grand Mercure Puka Park Resort, Pauanui for two years. She left for Fiji on an expat sabbatical for six years and returned in 2017 to the Otago.

Jennifer’s new appointment coincides with the opening of a purpose-built conference centre on site at the Lake Resort, Cromwell.

The venue has capacity for 200 people theatre-style and 120 for a banquet. The spacious conference room offers lake views and abundant natural light. Accommodation is available for up to 34 individual rooms. With additional rooms due for completion in the coming months. An exclusive hire option is also available for special events and weddings.

The Lake Resort, Cromwell architecturally designed over-water villas have been constructed to emulate a boatshed theme. Hugging the lake’s edge, the elegant villas are available from one, two and three bedroom accommodation configurations; all with magnificent lake and mountain views.

Also on site, is the Moorings restaurant and bar offering hearty café food during the day and stylish a la carte dining in the evening.

Heritage Lake Resort, Cromwell, part of the Heritage Collection, is just seven minutes’ drive from Cromwell, and 45 minutes’ drive from Queenstown airport.

Close by, are the region’s most famous ski slopes and a vast array of award-winning wineries.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Heritage Collection Lake Resort, Cromwell at such an exciting time. I am looking forward to working with the industry in establishing this venue as the top choice for summer and winter events," says Jennifer Harper general manager Heritage Collection Lake Resort, Cromwell.

For bookings and information on the resort visit http://www.heritagehotels.co.nz/hotels/lake-resort-cromwell