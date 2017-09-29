2017 Deloitte Fast 50 regional winners announced

|
The 2017 Deloitte Fast 50 regional category winners, regional Rising Stars and regional Master of Growth (a new category this year) were announced last night at cocktail events held around the country.
The national Deloitte Fast 50 index, national category winners, national Rising Star winner and national Master of Growth winner will be unveiled as part of the Deloitte Festival of Fast Growth, to be held in Auckland on 9 November 2017.
Deloitte Private partner Bill Hale says this year’s regional winners showcase business success throughout the country.
"These results clearly demonstrate that there are a diverse range of businesses across New Zealand that are achieving outstanding growth. It is great to see these companies thriving by capitalising on their points of difference and executing on their plans. A common theme is that they are all strong across strategy, capability and commitment, but focus on finding a point of difference and nailing it in that niche," says Mr Hale.
These companies have earned the right to join other high growth companies from around the country at the annual Deloitte Festival of Fast Growth in November. The Festival is a full-day event where Fast 50 companies will hear from inspirational speakers, network with other winners past and present, interact with industry experts and celebrate their success.
"Tune in on 9 November to find out how the regional category winners will place on the national 2017 Deloitte Fast 50 index," concludes Mr Hale.
This year’s regional winners are:
- Auckland and Upper North Island
Crimson Consulting - Fastest Growing Services Business
Pushpay - Fastest Growing Technology Business
New Zealand Health Manufacturing - Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business
Protempo - Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
Pushpay - Fastest Growing Exporter
Parrot Analytics - Rising Star
Protempo - Master of Growth
- Central North Island
Nurtured at Home - Fastest Growing Services Business
Ultrafast Fibre - Fastest Growing Technology Business
ZB Homes - Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business
Verhoeven Group - Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
Cobra Labs - Fastest Growing Exporter
Ubco - Rising Star
Verhoeven Group - Master of Growth
- Wellington and Lower North Island
API Talent - Fastest Growing Services Business
Spotlight Reporting - Fastest Growing Technology Business
Pic’s Peanut Butter - Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business
Raw Material - Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
Spotlight Reporting - Fastest Growing Exporter
Grochem- Fastest Growing Agribusiness
Levno - Rising Star
Xero - Master of Growth
- Christchurch and Upper South Island
Carus Group - Fastest Growing Services Business
Moola.co.nz - Fastest Growing Technology Business
Switch Lighting - Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business
Brandhouse - Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
Trineo - Fastest Growing Exporter
Stronghold - Fastest Growing Agribusiness
CHIA - Rising Star
EBOS Group - Master of Growth
- Dunedin and Lower South Island
JFS - Fastest Growing Services Business
Timely - Fastest Growing Technology Business
MAXRaft - Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business
Salmac Insulation - Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
Blue River Dairy LP - Fastest Growing Exporter
Blue River Dairy LP - Fastest Growing Agribusiness
Wherewolf - Rising Star
New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty - Master of Growth
