2017 Deloitte Fast 50 regional winners announced

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 07:16

The 2017 Deloitte Fast 50 regional category winners, regional Rising Stars and regional Master of Growth (a new category this year) were announced last night at cocktail events held around the country.

The national Deloitte Fast 50 index, national category winners, national Rising Star winner and national Master of Growth winner will be unveiled as part of the Deloitte Festival of Fast Growth, to be held in Auckland on 9 November 2017.

Deloitte Private partner Bill Hale says this year’s regional winners showcase business success throughout the country.

"These results clearly demonstrate that there are a diverse range of businesses across New Zealand that are achieving outstanding growth. It is great to see these companies thriving by capitalising on their points of difference and executing on their plans. A common theme is that they are all strong across strategy, capability and commitment, but focus on finding a point of difference and nailing it in that niche," says Mr Hale.

These companies have earned the right to join other high growth companies from around the country at the annual Deloitte Festival of Fast Growth in November. The Festival is a full-day event where Fast 50 companies will hear from inspirational speakers, network with other winners past and present, interact with industry experts and celebrate their success.

"Tune in on 9 November to find out how the regional category winners will place on the national 2017 Deloitte Fast 50 index," concludes Mr Hale.

This year’s regional winners are:

- Auckland and Upper North Island

Crimson Consulting - Fastest Growing Services Business

Pushpay - Fastest Growing Technology Business

New Zealand Health Manufacturing - Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business

Protempo - Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business

Pushpay - Fastest Growing Exporter

Parrot Analytics - Rising Star

Protempo - Master of Growth

- Central North Island

Nurtured at Home - Fastest Growing Services Business

Ultrafast Fibre - Fastest Growing Technology Business

ZB Homes - Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business

Verhoeven Group - Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business

Cobra Labs - Fastest Growing Exporter

Ubco - Rising Star

Verhoeven Group - Master of Growth

- Wellington and Lower North Island

API Talent - Fastest Growing Services Business

Spotlight Reporting - Fastest Growing Technology Business

Pic’s Peanut Butter - Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business

Raw Material - Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business

Spotlight Reporting - Fastest Growing Exporter

Grochem- Fastest Growing Agribusiness

Levno - Rising Star

Xero - Master of Growth

- Christchurch and Upper South Island

Carus Group - Fastest Growing Services Business

Moola.co.nz - Fastest Growing Technology Business

Switch Lighting - Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business

Brandhouse - Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business

Trineo - Fastest Growing Exporter

Stronghold - Fastest Growing Agribusiness

CHIA - Rising Star

EBOS Group - Master of Growth

- Dunedin and Lower South Island

JFS - Fastest Growing Services Business

Timely - Fastest Growing Technology Business

MAXRaft - Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business

Salmac Insulation - Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business

Blue River Dairy LP - Fastest Growing Exporter

Blue River Dairy LP - Fastest Growing Agribusiness

Wherewolf - Rising Star

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty - Master of Growth

For more information on the 2017 Fast 50, go to www.fast50.co.nz.