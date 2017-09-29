Top international architect talks on how 'Dense Urbanism' can be achieved

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 07:32

Dramatic intensification of cities is a key issue throughout the world and Construction Marketing Services is proud to be bringing one of the best young minds on the topic to New Zealand for the DESIGN EXPERIENCE SERIES in early October.

Jaron Lubin, a Principal at Boston-based firm Safdie Architects, will be touring the country, with presentations in Wellington (October 9th), Tauranga (October 11th) and Auckland (October 12th) on ‘Tackling Dense Urbanism’ and how the subject is being grappled with overseas.

Despite his youthful appearance, Lubin has huge experience on the subject, having been the project designer on the spectacular Sky Habitat, a condominium complex in the Bishan neighbourhood of Singapore which is more like a vertical suburb than an apartment building.

The Sky Habitat is an incredible lattice of 509 units that sprawls vertically with large outdoor gardens cascading the entire height of the building. The rooftop of a neighbour becomes the private garden of another, sky bridges feature communal gardens and amenities serving all unit owners, and a sky-high pool even allows residents to swim from one tower to another!

Lubin’s other recent projects are no less impressive. He has directed numerous competitions undertaken by Safdie Architects in recent years, including the Xiqu Cultural Center, West Kowloon in Hong Kong; the National Art Museum of China in Beijing; and the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem.

Previously, he was integral to the competition-winning design effort for the Marina Bay Sands project, for which he relocated to Singapore to oversee design and construction, most notably as resident design architect for the SkyPark.

Another recent highlight for Lubin is 'The Jewel’, a 1.28million sq ft expansion to the landside facilities located at the centre of the existing airport terminal buildings at Changi Airport.

Above and beyond a simple mall, The Jewel represents the visionary thinking of the Changi Airport Group who commissioned the project in 2014, combining a large leisure garden at its centre that is free and open to the public.

The trend is to treat airports as more integrated to the city, and as destinations in their own right - therefore Jewel Changi Airport is more tightly interconnected to the surrounding communities than is the norm - with a much wider array of commercial and cultural components from cinemas to theatres to museums.

Ian Watt, General Manager of organising company Construction Marketing Services says that Jaron Lubin’s attendance at the Design Experience Series is very exciting for the business and is already attracting huge interest.

"The projects Jaron has been working on are breath-taking and there is so much we can learn about building communities from what he’s experienced overseas," says Watt.

"The DESIGN EXPERIENCE SERIES is all about challenging and inspiring architects, architectural designers and interior designers to question the status quo when it comes to new projects, as well as showcasing the latest trends, products and services.

"Jaron will definitely challenge guests to think in new ways. He comes at a perfect time to contribute to the conversation New Zealand is currently having around intensification caused by growth and migration, " Watt said.

"I encourage any architect, architectural designer or interior designer to come and hear, consider and discuss what Jaron is presenting."

