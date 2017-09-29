Impact Investment Report and two initiatives launched

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 07:45

On Friday 29 September, Äkina Foundation, EY, JBWere, and Philanthropy New Zealand hosted the Impact Investment Breakfast as part of the Social Enterprise World Forum 2017 in Christchurch.

At the breakfast, Äkina Foundation released the Impact Investment Report, produced with contributions from EY and JBWere.

The Impact Investment report provides the rationale for impact investing in New Zealand. It looks at the need for new methods of funding social and environmental impact. The report also shows the scale, breadth and momentum of impact investing globally, the potential for New Zealand and presents a plan for developing the field.

"This report seeks to go beyond the descriptive, get under the skin of the historical, global, and strategic drivers behind this emerging market, and lay out the rationale of why impact investment and concepts of blended value are here to stay," says Äkina Foundation Chief Executive Alex Hannant.

Tracey Ryan, EY Climate Change and Sustainability Services NZ Leader says EY are pleased to partner with the Äkina Foundation in presenting the ‘Growing Impact in New Zealand’ report.

"We are excited to contribute to this report highlighting how Impact Investing is being used to identify benefits being achieved by aligning interests, creating new investment opportunities for non-traditional collaborators while also generating measurable social and environmental outcomes. We are delighted to be part of the conversation here today at the Social Enterprise World Forum which will hopefully shape the future for what impact investment can achieve in NZ."

Craig Patrick, Head of JBWere New Zealand, says JBWere are also delighted to support the Social Enterprise World Forum and the Äkina Foundation as a contributor to this report.

"This report highlights advancements globally, closer to home and in New Zealand, offering thoughts on what next steps should be to maintain current momentum. JBWere is proud to be part of this initiative and the ongoing development of impact investment in New Zealand.

In addition to the report, two initiatives were launched to support the growth of the impact investment in New Zealand.

The two initiatives are the Impact Investment Network, a network to enable connectivity, education, coherence, and investment, and a proposal to establish a National Advisory Board to connect New Zealand to global market developments and steer strategy and governance of the emerging market.

The web-based Impact Investment Network (IIN) will launch with a focus on the promotion of impact investment-related news and events, the provision of tools and resources, and invitations to participate in investment opportunities.

It is anticipated that one of the key outcomes of the development of a successful IIN will be supporting the development of the second initiative, the New Zealand Advisory Board (NZAB).

If supported by the IIN, the proposed NZAB will provide leadership and direction for the growth of the impact investment market in New Zealand to enable us to engage effectively at a global level. This will be through its contribution to global market development led by the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment, working alongside the Australian and international Advisory Boards and developing a strategy for development of the market in New Zealand.

Philanthropy NZ CE Tony Paine welcomed moves to set up the advisory board. "Philanthropy is increasingly seeing the value of their investments as well as granting to make the world a better place," he says. "The growth of a strong impact investing sector in Aotearoa New Zealand is a critical step in realising that value."

The market for impact investments is developing momentum globally. The context, drivers and focus for impact investment are interwoven with broader trends in investment, business, philanthropic, and public management.

While impact investment is in an early stage of development in New Zealand, the Äkina Foundation expects the development of a domestic market to draw on international momentum and precedent, and grow to a potential size of NZ$5bn.

For more information about the report and the two initiatives, visit impactinvestingnetwork.nz