Fuji Xerox appoints Peter Thomas as new Managing Director

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 08:18

Fuji Xerox New Zealand Limited announces the promotion of Peter Thomas to the position of Managing Director, effective as of October 1st. The Company also announces that it has newly established the position of Chairman of the Board, with the appointment of Haruhiko Imai to that position, effective October 1st. With these appointments, Fuji Xerox New Zealand is ready to take on a new era as a rejuvenated and refreshed company.

Thomas comes into the role from the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Fuji Xerox New Zealand which he has held since April 2016. As COO, he has been leading the transformation of Fuji Xerox New Zealand and driving widespread change throughout the organisation. This has included establishing an appropriate governance and management system to address the issues that were highlighted in the report by the Independent Investigation Committee, which was established by FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.

"I’m incredibly proud to be given this opportunity." Thomas said. "I believe that with the continued unwavering support from our shareholder, an extensive range of loyal clients, world class products and services combined with an outstanding team of passionate and talented staff, the future looks bright."

The new post of Chairman is a part of continuing support provided to Fuji Xerox New Zealand by the Fuji Xerox headquarters in Japan. Imai will strengthen governance to solidify the Fuji Xerox New Zealand operations as well as to galvanise the Company’s board meetings, in addition to serving as a close bridge between Fuji Xerox New Zealand and its parent companies.

"Fuji Xerox is committed to resolving past issues experienced at this subsidiary and ensuring they do not happen again," said Isamu Sekine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Fuji Xerox New Zealand’s direct parent company. "Peter has demonstrated his leadership in revitalizing the organization with openness, fairness, and clarity. Haruhiko has a wealth of experience in leading international businesses and he will be an insightful advisor to the New Zealand management team and excellent chairman of the board. With this new team I’m confident we have the right individuals to lead this business and regain trust with not only customers but all stakeholders including staff by demonstrating the highest ethical standards."

The new Managing Director, Thomas, had a 23 year career with Westpac Banking Corporation which included senior roles in the financial market’s international business and corporate banking units, before joining Fuji Xerox New Zealand. From 2005 to 2007 Peter was part of the Westpac Executive Leadership Team as General Manager of Customer Solutions and Delivery. He has also worked in the Government, as Chief Information Officer for the NZ Defence Force, and was the inaugural Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the corporate services division of the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) where he led the merger of the corporate functions of the four ministries that became MBIE.

The new Chairman, Imai, has worked for Fuji Xerox for 34 years in a variety of sales and marketing roles. Most recently, he was based in the United States serving as the senior general manager for Global Account Marketing where he was responsible for supporting Xerox Corporation expand its offering to large Japanese corporations in the United States, Europe and India.