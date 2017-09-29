Disputes Star for New Zealand named

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 09:03

Russell McVeagh board member and partner Sarah Armstrong has been named Disputes Star for New Zealand at last night's third annual Asialaw Asia-Pacific Dispute Resolution Awards 2017.

Asia's leading dispute resolution lawyers gathered at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong to celebrate the progress of litigation and dispute resolution in the legal profession. Top dispute resolution practitioners and national firms of the year were recognised across 14 jurisdictions, highlighting winners' strengths in handling contentious matters and the precedents created through their efforts.

Sarah Armstrong is an award-winning litigation specialist with over two decades of experience advising on a wide range of commercial disputes, both in New Zealand and in the UK, including regulatory and tax disputes, banking and financial markets, telecommunications, schemes of arrangement, company and securities law, product liability and intellectual property.

Russell McVeagh CEO Gary McDiarmid says, "Sarah has had a stellar year and the win reflects her commercial acumen, and strategic approach to issues, that sets her apart."

Her recent work includes acting:

- for Spark on successful urgent interim orders application in relation to the Commerce Commission's clearance process for the proposed Sky TV/Vodafone New Zealand merger;

- as lead counsel for Trustpower in its application to the High Court to effect a $3.8 billion demerger;

- for Siemens in a breach of contract and intellectual property claim against Contact Energy and GE; and

- as co-counsel for Trustpower in its dispute with the Commissioner of Inland Revenue over the deductibility of expenditure associated with the development of wind and hydro generation projects.

Sarah is widely acknowledged as a leading lawyer in her field by respected international legal directories.

The firm would like to congratulate all of this year's winners.