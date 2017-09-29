NZ On Air invest in new local content for primary aged kids

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 09:36

NZ On Air has invested in a swathe of new local content for primary aged children; most of it will be found on a new online home for children’s content-, a collaboration between NZ On Air and TVNZ.

NZ On Air called for applications to create a range of content types that would engage, entertain and stimulate young minds. The creative community responded with 58 applications seeking just over $28 million in total. Of those, 21 projects have been supported. Including programmes for television broadcast, $11.1 million has been allocated to 19 production companies, some new to NZ On Air.

Programmes for television broadcast, both new and returning, are also still supported, ensuring children throughout the country have access in one form or another to content specifically tailored to them. Content for the new online home ranges from games to short-form series on everything from healthy cooking to science, comedy to fantasy adventure, arts and craft to the natural environment.

"Young New Zealanders need to experience stories that reflect their identity. It’s an important part of their cultural development. The new online home will extend the range and availability of quality local content for tamariki with stories they can enjoy on any device," said NZ On Air Chief Executive Jane Wrightson.

NZ On Air and the Canada Media Fund have also opened a new funding round targeting children’s content that will appeal to audiences online in both countries.

"Young people are leading the move to new content platforms. We are deliberately moving with them to ensure they can always find content that has voices and characters they can relate to," said Ms Wrightson.

-The online home for children’s content is under development and will be up and running in early 2018. It will be named soon, after input from children. See here for more info.

Details of the Children’s projects funded in the September round are available on our website :

Scripted here: http://www.nzonair.govt.nz/scripted/funding-decisions/

Factual here: http://www.nzonair.govt.nz/factual/funding-decisions/