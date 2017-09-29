Reduction in gaming machine numbers proposed in Taupo

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 09:42

A reduction in the limit on the number of gaming machines allowed to operate in the TaupÅ District is being proposed as part of a three-yearly review of how many can operate and where they can be located.

There is currently a cap of 225 machines allowed in the district at any time, with the amended policy proposing the cap is lowered to 191 machines. Currently, 182 gaming machines are operating within the TaupÅ District.

Council is seeking feedback on the proposed amendments to the Class 4 Gambling and TAB Venue Policy that regulates the location and number of TAB venues and the location of gaming machines (pokie machines) within the district.

The Gambling Act requires a review of the policy every three years, which involves council staff considering the social harm and impacts caused by gambling, as well as looking at gambling spend trends across the district.

Policy manager Nick Carroll said the updated policy proposed some minor amendments, including a drop in the potential number of machines permitted in the district.

"There are limited ways a council can influence the harm caused by gambling by decreasing the opportunities for gambling to occur. One way is by lowering the total number of machines that are allowed to operate in the district," he said.

"A cap of 191 wouldn’t affect existing venues, but would allow one more venue to open, over and above the existing number of consented venues," Mr Carroll said.

The community is now being invited to give their feedback on the number of gaming machines in the district, as well as where venues can be located.

The proposed policy and statement of proposal are available online and at council offices. People can have their say by visiting taupo.govt.nz/consultation, contacting us on 0800 ASK TDC (0800 275 832) or emailing gamblingpolicy@taupo.govt.nz. Hard copies of submissions can be dropped into any council office.

The submission period runs until Friday, October 31 at 5pm.

If anyone has concerns about their own or someone else’s gambling, they can call the free and confidential helpline on 0800 664 262.