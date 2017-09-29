Moray Place hotel decision released

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 11:53

An application to build an inner city, five star hotel and apartments in Dunedin has been declined, having failed to meet the required standards to gain consent.

The Dunedin City Council Hearings Committee released its decision today. The application was heard by independent commissioners Andrew Noone (Chair), Stephen Daysh of Napier and Gavin Lister of Auckland.

NZ Horizon Hospitality Group Limited proposed a 17-storey development in Moray Place, on part of the Filleul Street car park. The proposed development included 210 hotel rooms, 64 apartments, four penthouse suites, hospitality, retail and conference facilities and parking. The overall height of the proposed building varied, but would have been about 62.5m at its highest point above ground level.

The proposed building was a non-complying activity under the current District Plan.

Mr Noone says the independent panel carefully considered all the evidence presented, including the application, staff and consultants’ reports and submissions.

"Our decision to decline the application was significantly influenced by the visual impact the development would have and shading effects on parts of the central city.

"Within the context of the existing built environment, we also took into consideration the impact the design would have on neighbouring signature heritage buildings."

Mr Noone says the hotel application was considered under the District Plan and the Proposed Second Generation Dunedin City District Plan (2GP).

The decision is subject to an appeal period of 15 working days.

The hotel application attracted 271 submissions. Most of the submissions received opposed the application.

The Hearings Committee heard the application over seven days, starting on 31 July.

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/luc-2017-48 for a copy of the decision and associated documents.