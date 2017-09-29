NZ Post steps up support for social enterprise

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 12:09

NZ Post is committing to purchase goods and services from at least three social enterprises over the next 12 months.

This was announced today, Friday 29 September, at the 2017 Social Enterprise World Forum in Christchurch, an international event for the social enterprise sector.

Social enterprises operate commercial businesses to empower communities, and develop meaningful solutions for local benefits.

Partnering with the Akina Foundation, NZ Post will also fund the development of an online marketplace where businesses will be able to buy from certified social enterprises. Training and support will also be given to social enterprises to help respond to procurement tender opportunities.

NZ Post Chief Executive David Walsh said that the announcement to buy from social enterprises is important, as it enables the business to continue with its commitment to community investment.

"By using some of our procurement spend to buy from social enterprises, we want to play our part in creating positive outcomes for communities to help themselves" Mr Walsh said.

"We are very proud to support the growth in social enterprise and innovation in New Zealand. By taking these steps we hope to create even further business demand from this sector, helping it grow even further."

Akina Foundation Chief Executive Alex Hannant, says social procurement is smart procurement, it is about getting more value from your supply chain and also bringing your values to what you buy, and who you buy from.

"It is a huge enabler of social enterprises who are committed to serving their communities and make a difference. It also goes well beyond old ideas of corporate social responsibility and positions NZ Post at the vanguard of New Zealand business leadership."

NZ Post has partnered with Akina since 2012 to support the growth of social enterprise in New Zealand.