Mayor of Dunedin remains supportive of hotel development

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 15:47

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull says he remains supportive of a five star hotel being built in the city.

"I am disappointed at the outcome of NZ Horizon Hospitality Group Limited’s application because both I and the Council have been clear for some time that we would warmly welcome an appropriate five star hotel in the city," says Mr Cull.

"However, I respect the independent hearing panel’s decision because this particular design did not meet our community’s expectations as expressed in the District Plan.

"With our ever-increasing visitor numbers, and our ability to attract large-scale cultural, sporting and business events, there is certainly a strong demand, and a gap in the market, for this type of accommodation.

"My hope is that we can continue working with the developer to explore the options now available to enable a five star hotel to be built, in keeping with the regulatory framework.

"Dunedin is open for business and we want investment in our city. There is strong industry, visitor and community demand for a five star hotel in Dunedin and I remain fully supportive of one being built.

"Because we are now in an appeal period, with an opportunity for mediation, I won’t be making any further comments," says Mr Cull.