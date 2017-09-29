NZ Windfarms announces financial close of $17.3m acquisition

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 16:18

NWF today advises it has completed the purchase of significant transmission assets at its Te Rere Hau Wind Farm near Palmerston North as planned. The company previously leased the assets from lines company subsidiary Powerco Transmission Services Ltd.

Rodger Kerr-Newell, NZ Windfarms’ Chairman said, "The new board made a commitment to shareholders at the 2016 AGM that effort would be focused in a number of areas including addressing the lease and obtaining control of assets critical to the company’s operations. We confirmed at the company’s AGM earlier this week that closure was imminent. The acquisition provides control across both generation and transmission assets to the injection node."

"We are delighted that we have been able to deliver on the promise to address this lease and we continue to work on all the other initiatives that we have outlined to shareholders," said Kerr-Newell.

Kerr-Newell noted, "This is fundamental to our strategy of returning cash to shareholders, and contributes to our commitment at the AGM earlier this week to make a maiden dividend announcement in coming weeks."

The company paid $17.3m for the assets, which include around 20km of dual 33kV transmission circuits, on-farm reticulation cabling, a switchyard, 97 transformers (one per turbine), relevant licenses and easements and other ancillary assets and spares. The company has leased these assets for approximately 7 years, with current lease costs of approximately $2.4m per annum. CEO John Worth noted that the acquisition improves the company’s cashflows by around $700k/annum. Shareholders voted at the Tuesday AGM in favour of the acquisition and the establishment of a debt facility, provided by the company’s bankers, Bank of New Zealand. The balance of the purchase price was funded from company cash reserves freed up by the release of a bank guarantee associated with the asset leases.

This acquisition will also positively affect NZ Windfarms asset value-in-use test. The company will work through this and advise the result in due course.

CEO John Worth notes that the Company has worked closely with Powerco’s leadership team in the purchase and acknowledges Powerco’s commitment and cooperation in executing the transaction as planned. "Getting this deal done is another big tick item in improving NZ Windfarms’ fortunes. Five months ago we set a target of getting this done by the end of September; that’s exactly what we’ve done."