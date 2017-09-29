Avis gets behind Red Nose Day

|
Avis staff all around the country were celebrating Red Nose Day today.
Avis Auckland staff donned their favourite fancy dress outfits, complete with red noses.
As a Key Partner of Cure Kids, Avis Budget Groups New Zealand staff and management have been supporting Cure Kids for more than five years. The teams dedication has seen them raise over $500,000 for the charity.
