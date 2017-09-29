Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Avis gets behind Red Nose Day

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 16:34

Avis staff all around the country were celebrating Red Nose Day today.

Avis Auckland staff donned their favourite fancy dress outfits, complete with red noses.

As a Key Partner of Cure Kids, Avis Budget Groups New Zealand staff and management have been supporting Cure Kids for more than five years. The teams dedication has seen them raise over $500,000 for the charity.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.