Eden Park Trust appoints new CEO

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 17:27

Eden Park Trust Board Chairman Doug McKay today announced that Nick Sautner will be its next Chief Executive Officer.

Mr McKay says Mr Sautner was the outstanding candidate for the role given his experience and his significant contribution since arriving at Eden Park in June 2016.

"Over the past twelve months, as General Manager Commercial, Nick has implemented a number of initiatives to grow revenue including an Icon Partnership programme securing Kia Motors New Zealand, Samsung, Kennards Hire, Vodafone, Powerade and AA Insurance," Mr McKay says.

"And for the first time in the stadium’s history, corporate suites are fully subscribed and membership growth has exceeded 40%.

"Nick has also introduced and driven key community initiatives including a partnership with the Auckland RSA and a public art exhibition celebrating Eden Park’s surrounding neighbourhood."

Prior to joining the Eden Park team, Mr Sautner had 15 years’ experience in the stadium, event and entertainment sectors. He has worked at the AFL, Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium and the West Australian Football Commission in Perth, in various executive roles including Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

A passionate sports advocate and player, Sautner’s personal sporting accolades include being a record holding VFL player and he has been awarded club and competition life memberships as acknowledgement of his on-field achievements. Mr Sautner says he is delighted and proud to be appointed to this significant role.

"As an Australian, and like many, I have always considered Eden Park to be one of the world’s most iconic sports stadia," he says. "Eden Park is known and revered globally."

"I am honoured to lead the Eden Park team and this historic venue into the future. I look forward to working collaboratively with our venue hirers, local community, council and government, corporate sponsors and contractors for the benefit of the people of Auckland."

Mr McKay says it is an exciting time for Eden Park and Auckland, with opportunities for new and different events, in conjunction with building on its globally recognised status.

Nick Sautner will commence as Chief Executive Officer on 1 November after taking over from Guy Ngata who will take up the new role as Chief Executive of Dubai Arena.