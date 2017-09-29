Debitsuccess acknowledged at CRM Contact Centre Awards

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 20:57

New Zealand’s recent 2017 CRM Contact Centre Awards saw leading payment solutions provider Debitsuccess acknowledged in a number of areas, including first place in the Collections Sector and the Gold Award, second place, for Outbound Business to Consumer Calling. In addition, team member Isobelle Rossiter was voted Outbound Calling Agent of the Year by the consulting judges.

The Awards, which recognise contact centre staff from across the country, also saw the business nominated in two other highly competitive categories - Membership Services and Business Support Services.

Debitsuccess is part of the Transaction Services Group (TSG), a global payment solutions provider with a presence in Australasia, the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates a 100 plus seat call centre based in Auckland, servicing its operations in Australasia and the United States.

Transaction Services Group Chief Operation Officer Wayne Pointon says the company is thrilled to be acknowledged at the prestigious awards.

"We’re committed to helping our clients and their customers by providing tailored recurring payment management solutions - credit control and customer service are critical aspects of this," says Mr Pointon. "Our call centre team does an outstanding job supporting our clients and their customers, and we’re exceptionally proud that our team has received these accolades."

The CRM Contact Centre Awards was introduced to New Zealand in 1997 to measure the quality of service delivered by contact centres over the telephone and internet, and to raise awareness of the impact this has upon their image. The Awards have gained considerable momentum over the last twelve years with an increasing number of companies realising the importance of providing their customers with superior customer service.

